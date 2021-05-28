Fresno gang member who’d been on the run and wanted for murder is arrested in another state

The Fresno man who was wanted for murder after crashing and killing a woman in downtown Fresno earlier this month was arrested Friday after he was located in another state.

Fresno Police announced late Friday that Marc Cain Rodriguez was taken into custody in Arizona. Rodriguez, described by police as a gang member, had been on the run for more than two weeks.

Rodriguez, 31, had a warrant out for his arrest on charges of murder and illegal possession of an assault rifle after he allegedly fled from law enforcement in downtown Fresno on May 12, drove in the opposite direction of a one-way street and fatally struck 19-year-old Hannah Pimentel of Clovis while she was driving.

Pimentel, a student at Fresno City College, died at the scene.

Police said Rodriguez did not attempt to render any aid to the driver and took off running.

Authorities had been looking for Rodriguez since.

Police said Rodriguez also threw a loaded assault rifle out of his driver’s side window as he initially fled from officers.

The weapon was recovered, but an extensive search of the area conducted with the use of multiple police K9’s was unable to locate Rodriguez at the time.

Fresno Police said they expect to provide more comment on Rodriguez’s arrest next week.