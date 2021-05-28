Teen shot to death as Fresno’s 32nd homicide victim of 2021 identified by police

Fresno police Friday identified a victim in a shooting at a central Fresno apartment complex.

The victim, 19-year-old Kyrin Wright, was found Thursday night in the Parc Grove Commons apartment complex located in the 2200 block of North Fresno Street.

The shooting took place just after 8 p.m. and officers found Wright on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Wright was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives learned that Wright was inside the parking lot of the apartment complex when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at him.

The suspect, only described as a male wearing all black clothing, fled the scene in an unknown direction.

According to police, it was the 32nd homicide of the year in Fresno. This time last year there were 12.