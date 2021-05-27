Fresno apartment complex shooting: 19-year-old dies, found near playground area

A 19-year-old was shot and killed Thursday night at the Parc Gove Commons apartment complex, found near a playground then rushed to a hospital, where he died. The Fresno Bee

A young man was shot and killed Thursday night at a central Fresno apartment complex.

According to Fresno police Lt. Jordan Beckford, officers received multiple reports just after 8 p.m. of a gun shot victim in the Parc Grove Commons apartment complex near the Clinton Avenue and Fresno Street intersection.

Officers found the 19-year-old near a playground in the middle of the complex, having suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

People were seen giving aide to the young man prior to the arrival of officers but told police they did not witness the incident, police said.

Beckford said no suspect details were available at the moment as officers continue the investigation.