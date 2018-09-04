Emilio Mancia, 35, attacked officers in the Fresno County Jail with a razor blade on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff’s deputies attacked by inmate with razor blade in county jail, authorities say

By Larry Valenzuela

September 04, 2018 06:44 PM

Four deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office were attacked by an inmate in the Fresno County Jail on Tuesday.

Fresno County Sheriff spokesperson Tony Botti said the deputies were walking inmate Emillio Mancia, 35, from video visitation to another room when he began attacking the officers with a razor blade.

Two of the officers received serious injuries to their faces. Two more were injured while trying to subdue Mancia.

Mancia was arrested in 2016 and charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of bicyclist near Blackstone and Belmont avenues.

