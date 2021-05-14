Suspect booked on murder and kidnapping charges in Fresno, deputies say

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man this week on suspicion of killing a man west of Fresno last month.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Brandon Engelman. He was charged with murder and kidnapping.

Engelman was arrested late Tuesday evening and booked into Fresno County Jail on both charges.

Engelman is accused of killing 56-year-old Pacer Hampton of Fresno. Hampton was found in a car on Olive Avenue just west of Fresno on April 14 after suffering gunshot wounds.

It was the first homicide of the year in unincorporated Fresno County.

The kidnapping charge against Engelman is unrelated to Hampton.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call around 2:15 p.m. April 13 from a neighborhood service worker who noticed a man inside a car who appeared to look slumped over or asleep at the wheel.

Deputies and EMS firefighters arrived at the scene near North Polk and West Olive avenues and confirmed that the man inside the car was dead and suffered trauma to the body.

At the time, deputies did not immediately know how the man died or how long the dead body had been inside the vehicle.

It is not the first time Engelman had a run in with authorities.

In 2016, Engelman was wanted for several gun-related assaults after he led deputies on a brief chase that reached 90 miles per hour.

His bail is set at $1 million on the murder charge and $100,000 for kidnapping.

This story will be updated.