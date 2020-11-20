Fresno-area gangs dismantled, including Fresneck and Aryan Brotherhood, authorities say

Law enforcement claimed a big victory Friday against a Fresno street gang with alleged ties to everything from gun trafficking to identity theft and kidnapping.

Dozens of arrests were made on Thursday as part of a multi-agency investigation into the Fresneck street gang and its connection to the Aryan Brotherhood and illegal activity within the California prison system.

The investigation started in January and uncovered a multitude of crimes, including the distribution of meth and heroine into Montana and into Idaho.

In all, 102 arrests were made against members of Aryan Brotherhood and the Fresneck gang, which Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims described as white supremacist group in philosophy.

Law enforcement also seized 47 firearms, 89 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.6 pounds of heroin and $136,000 in cash.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra joined the announcement Friday and said these two groups pose a threat to the peace and safety of communities not just in Fresno County, but across the state and the success of the operation went a long way to dismantling the organizations.

“It’s a great way to get into next week for a lot of families,” he said.

“This thanksgiving will be a little bit warmer a little closer with family than it could have been.”