Former insurance agent charged with embezzlement was once CEO of Fresno nonprofit

A former insurance agent who was recently charged with stealing his customers’ premium payments served briefly this year as the chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity Greater Fresno Area.

Danny Raymond Armenta, 48, was the Habitat CEO for slightly more than two months, ending his service with the nonprofit on Feb. 10, 2021. He had replaced Matthew Grundy who became Fresno’s deputy mayor.

Habitat officials emphasized Tuesday that Armenta’s current troubles have nothing to do with their organization.

“None of these allegations involve Habitat for Humanity or work performed by Mr. Armenta while employed. Mr. Armenta did not have access to any funds during his short tenure. All funds, including all donations, received during this time period have been properly accounted for. Habitat for Humanity implements appropriate internal controls to account for and protect its funds.”

The California Department of Insurance has accused Armenta, of pocketing $17,797 worth of customers’ premium payments into his personal banking account and using the money to buy college sports tickets, pay bills and cover personal expenses.

Armenta’s employer reported the alleged crimes to the commissioner’s office.

He is charged in Fresno County Superior Court with felony counts of embezzlement, grand theft and diversion of fiduciary funds. He has pleaded not guilty.

Armenta could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Armenta’s license expired on Sept. 30, 2020, and the state revoked his license on March 1, 2021 and prohibited him from further participation in the insurance industry.

Armenta is scheduled to return to court on June 23 for a pre-preliminary hearing.

The case is being prosecuted by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.