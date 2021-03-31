Update: Visalia officer fatally shoots man after responding to suspected family disturbance

The Visalia Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a family disturbance at 1:19 p.m., when shots were fired on the 1200 block of North Conyer Street.

An officer arrived and was confronted by a man, who charged at the officer. The officer, Alvarez said, tried to get the man to comply, but the man continued to charge and the officer fired several shots that hit the man.

The man went down and was taken to the hospital where he died, Alvarez said.

Alvarez said officers earlier Wednesday responded to the location at 3 a.m., for a family disturbance and took the man into custody. The man was later released from jail.

The officer has four years experience with the Visalia Police Department, Alvarez said.

