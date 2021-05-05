Woman shoots man charging husband with knife at Walmart, Madera police say

Madera police are investigating a shooting at the Cleveland Avenue Walmart, where a woman reportedly shot a man threatening her husband with a knife in the parking lot Tuesday night.

The man was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, where he is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the neck, Lt. Josiah Arnold said Wednesday.

The woman, who does not have a concealed weapons permit, was not arrested as the investigation continues.

Arnold said the incident began as some sort of argument in the parking lot of the store in the 1900 block of Cleveland. One man pulled a knife and charged another. The second man retreated about 30 feet, and his wife, who was sitting in a car, pulled out the handgun and fired one shot, striking the man with the knife about 30 feet away.

No names were immediately released.