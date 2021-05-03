Update: Highway 99 open and clear after morning collision in Kingsburg causes big backup

UPDATE: Caltans reported at 10:15 a.m. that all lanes are open and clear.

ORIGINAL STORY: Cleanup crews are on the scene of a crash on Highway 99 near Kingsburg that has traffic back up for miles Monday morning.

“Avoid area the area at all costs, or expect delays,” said Mike Salas, Public Information Officer with the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. when a black sedan crashed into a set of water barriers near Sierra Avenue. While it looks like there was only one car involved and only minor injuries, debris from the crash blocked at least one lane of northbound traffic.

As of 9:15 a.m., CHP and Caltrans crews were still on the scene working to clear the roadway and traffic was backed up into Tulare County, Salas said.