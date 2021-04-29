Man sleeping in car in central Fresno arrested with ghost gun

Fresno police officers arrested a man armed with a ghost gun early Thursday when they checked on a man sleeping in a car in central Fresno.

Sgt. Pierce Masse said the man was at the wheel of the car near West Cambridge and North Channing avenues about 6 a.m. When officers arrived, they noticed that he was sitting next to the weapon, a Glock pistol with an extended magazine.

Masse said the man, who was not identified, was taken into custody.

Ghost guns are weapons fabricated with parts available on the internet. They do not contain serial numbers, as required by California law.