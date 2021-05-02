Fresno apartment fire triggers major alarm, suspension of medical aid call response

An apartment fire in the Sunnyside area triggered a three-alarm call-out by the Fresno Fire Department early Sunday night, with the agency suspending its response to any new medical aid calls until “adequate resources become available.”

Few details were available on a blaze that appeared to have broken out about 5 p.m. at the Oakbrook Apartments in the 300 block of South Argyle Avenue.

“Fresno Fire is on scene of an apartment fire that has gone to a 3rd alarm,” Fresno Fire tweeted. “Near Kings Canyon off of Argyle. Please avoid the area if possible while crews work.”

The “three-alarm” designation is an indication that many vehicles and firefighters responded.

One engine, Engine 13, was “moved from its home station near Nees and Bond and will be covering Station 1 near Maple and Olive until the 3rd alarm fire is under control.”

A day earlier, the Fire Department recapped what had been a hectic April.

“Fresno Fire finished April having fought 678 fires,” it tweeted amid a response to another apartment fire Saturday, “an all-time record for the department.”

This story will be updated.