Fresno federal police officer faces child porn charges. He was arrested at VA hospital

A Fresno federal police officer was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of child pornography, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives arrested Adrian Enriquez, 52, of Exeter at the Veterans Affairs hospital in central Fresno where he worked as a federal police officer.

The Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip that Enriquez allegedly had 1,000 images and video of child pornography downloaded on his phone. Investigators said the images showed toddlers being raped.

Detectives served a search warrant at Enriquez’s home on the 500 block of South Belmont Drive in Exeter and seized electronic devices that will be examined.

Enriquez was booked into Fresno County Jail on felony charges related to possession and distribution of child pornography. His bail was set at $100,000.

The sheriff’s office said Enriquez is a veteran of law enforcement who previously worked for the Woodlake Police Department and Coalinga State Hospital. He began working at the VA hospital at the beginning of 2021.

The sheriff’s office said anyone can report illegal sexual material being shared online by calling Lt. Brandon Pursell at 559-600-8029, Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, valleycrimestoppers.org or missingkids.com/home.