Dog returning home after rescue from the roof of a Clovis home

Clovis Animal Services

A German Shepherd is returning home after it was rescued from the roof of a home in west Clovis Friday morning.

According to Clovis Animal Services, at around 8:15 a.m. the Clovis Police Department received a call about a dog on the roof of a home. Clovis Animal Services arrived and found a stray German Shepherd on the roof of a home.

Officers requested further assistance from the Clovis Fire Department, which responded with two firetrucks and several firefighters to assist.

Animal Services and Fire Department personnel used a ladder to climb onto the roof, where the dog was in visible distress. A light sedative was used to calm the dog to lower it from the roof safely.

The dog was taken to the Clovis Animal Receiving and Care Center where she was scanned for a microchip

Staff were able to contact the owner.

“We’re grateful for the concerned citizen who called about this incident and for the assistance of our Police Department and the Clovis Fire Department in rescuing a dog in distress,” said Megan Harlan, a Clovis Animal Services Officer who responded to the scene. “We’re so glad to have been able to help rescue her and reunite her with her family.”