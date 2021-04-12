Crime

Police seek suspect in shooting at apartment complex in southeast Fresno

Police are looking for a man they believe responsible for a shooting in southeast Fresno on Sunday night.

The shooting happened at the La Hacienda Apartments near Kings Canyon Road and Peach Avenue around 11 p.m.

Officers found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. The wound was not life-threatening and the man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. As of Monday, police didn’t have an update on his condition.

Information on a possible suspect or a reason for the shooting has not yet been released.

