Shooting at busy Fresno intersection shatters windows at dealership and in passing car

Gunfire shattered windows at a Fresno auto dealership and in a passing car late Tuesday afternoon on North Blackstone Avenue — but luckily, no one was injured, police said.

Police were searching for the drive-by shooter.

The shooting happened at 5:19 p.m. around the intersection of Blackstone and Bullard avenues.

Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes said a woman called to say her car’s back window was shattered by gunfire as she was southbound on Blackstone from Bullard. The woman told police she was headed home and would follow up when she arrived. She was unhurt.

A large window at Michael Chevrolet on the southwest corner of the Blackstone/Bullard intersection was struck by gunfire, Cervantes said. Employees were near the building when shots were fired and no one was injured.

Police found shell casings on Blackstone near Bullard.

Witnesses told police that the suspect was shooting at another motorist as they traveled southbound on Blackstone near Bullard.

Police didn’t have a description of either vehicle.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.