Man arrested on suspicion of killing a homeless man at encampment in Fresno, CHP says

A suspect is in custody on suspicion of shooting and killing a homeless man at a Fresno encampment along Highway 180, according to California Highway Patrol.

Francisco Mondragon, 33, was booked on suspicion of killing Ray Stewart.

Stewart, 49, found with multiple gun shot wounds at a homeless encampment near Chestnut Avenue inside a tent. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fresno police found another victim who was shot multiple times and was trying to flag down a passing motorist for help. The driver called 911 and the victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with life-threatening wounds.

No additional details on the second victim was available.