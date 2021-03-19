Suspected prowler opens fire on Visalia police. He’s facing 3 counts of attempted murder

Visalia police investigating a report of a prowler were targeted by a suspect firing multiple gunshots early Friday.

Sgt. Mike Short said that officers did not return fire and were not injured.

Kirk Smith, 35, is facing three counts of attempted homicide on an officer.

The incident was reported in the 3800 block of South Shady Street about 12:33 a.m. Short said while officers were en route to the address, dispatchers noted that shots were being fired. As officers arrived, they tried to contact someone at an apartment where the suspect lived.

The suspect began firing through the front door and a nearby window.. Officers took cover, evacuated nearby residences and called for a negotiator. Smith surrendered about 20 minutes later. Detective found two guns in the apartment.

There were no injuries.