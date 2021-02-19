CHP officer wounded during shootout after car chase in Tulare County. Suspect also injured

A California Highway Patrol officer was hit by gunfire Friday in a car chase-turned-shootout near Woodlake.

The officer was assisting the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office in pursuit of a suspect who had been seen with a gun driving in the area of Three Rivers around 10:30 a.m.

During the chase, the suspect began shooting through the window of his car, the sheriff’s office said. He crashed into an orchard near Road 196, just north of Highway 198, where he exchanged more gunfire with officers.

During the shootout, the CHP officer was shot in the shoulder and the suspect was hit in the upper torso.

The officer was airlifted from the scene, but is expected to be OK, according the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was taken to a hospital.

Earlier in the day, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park was forced to close after a man was seen with a gun in the Giant Forrest area of the park. It reopened Friday afternoon, according to the park service.