Fresno-area police, CHP go to extraordinary lengths to stop man during predawn chase

A Selma man who police described as a Bulldog gang member rammed a patrol car in an attempt to flee pursuit on Sunday, according to police.

Officers tried to stop a silver Dodge Durango around 3:35 a.m. near Dinuba and McCall avenues after reports the SUV was being driven erratically, Selma police said.

The driver, who police identified as 29-year-old Joseph “Joey” Rocha, did not stop and began speeding on surface streets while running stop signs and traffic lights, according to officers.

Police said Rocha made his way to Golden State Boulevard, where he headed north in the southbound lane toward Fowler. He then drove in the wrong lane in the opposite direction, police said.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers were called in to assist.

Officers used a spike strip to flatten the SUV’s tires, causing the Durango to strike a light pole, police said. Rocha then rammed a Selma police car while trying to flee, according to police.

He was then arrested after a chase on foot, police said. A female passenger in the SUV was released by police.

Rocha was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, erratic driving, evading police and auto theft, police said.

He’s held without bail for violation of his probation, according to jail records.