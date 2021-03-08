Officers in standoff with armed suspect outside bank in downtown Fresno

Police officers on Monday evening were involved in a standoff with an armed man outside the Union Bank in downtown Fresno.

Lt. Rob Beckwith said at around 4 p.m. officers received reports of a man standing in front of the bank with a weapon, described as a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, on Kern Street between E and F Street.

Officers arrived and found the armed man outside of the bank. Beckwith said the suspect was not responding to officers’ demands to drop the weapon.

Officers created a perimeter on the area and safety evacuated the bank and surrounding businesses.

Beckwith said officers as of 7 p.m. were still negotiating with the suspect, who has not be aggressive towards anyone or communicating.

According to Beckwith, the bomb squad was called due to a canister like object seen at near the suspect.

This story will be updated.