Video captures man pointing gun at a clerk in Fresno. Police need help finding him

The Fresno Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed a convenience store early Wednesday morning in northwest Fresno.

The suspect entered the Valero gas station at 4020 W. Shaw Ave. around 6:15 a.m., the surveillance video shows. The suspect walks in holding what looks like a box, goes around the counter where the clerk is and points a gun at her.

The suspect takes money from the cash register as the clerk stands clear from him.

As he left, the suspect knocks hand sanitizer off the counter and says something to the clerk.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information is asked to call police at 559-621-2081 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.