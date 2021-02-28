Madera County men suspected of child pornography, as detectives seek possible victims

Madera County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Ethan Hill, 27, left, and Jose Pelayo, 22, right, on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse imagery Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. MADERA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Two Madera County men face allegations related to child pornography, sheriff’s detectives said, with an investigation under way into any possible victims.

Jose Pelayo, 22, and Ethan Hill, 27, were booked Friday into the county’s Department of Corrections on suspicion of possession of child sexual abuse imagery.

Detectives served a search warrant that day in the 26000 block of Ellis Street after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children through the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Images of child sexual abuse were recovered, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The men were taken into custody at the home.

Anyone with information on the men or the allegations, including potential victims, is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.