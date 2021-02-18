Armed suspects take over store in downtown Fresno robbery. They stole jewelry, cash

Two men staged a brazen takeover at store on the Fulton street in downtown Fresno late Thursday morning.

They made off with jewelry and cash, police reported.

The heist took place about 11 a.m. on Fulton Street south of Tulare Stree. The suspects — each taller than 6 feet and more than 200 pounds — entered the business and headed straight for a jewelry cabinet.

One of the men pulled out a hammer and smashed the glass case., Sgt. Jeff La Blue said. The second man, armed with a silver-colored pistol, stalked back and forth over customers and clerks who had been ordered to the ground.

The two men, one wearing a jogging suit, fled and remained at large.

Police detectives are scrutinizing nearby video cameras.