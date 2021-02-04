Fresno man arrested on suspicion of raping Parlier girl and human trafficking, police say

John Chatman Parlier Police Department

A Fresno man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a 15-year-old girl from Parlier and human trafficking, police say.

According to a news release from the Parlier Police Department, John Chatman was arrested Friday in Fresno. Investigators believed that the teenager was lured for sex on Jan. 26 to a Motel 6 in Fresno, where other female teens and older men gathered.

Police said Chatman, 27, manipulated the victim to continue performing sexual acts.

Parlier police tracked Chatman down with the help of a Fresno County team of officers.

Chatman has been booked into the Fresno County jail and is awaiting trial on several felony sexual assault charges, including rape by force or fear.