Man shot to death by Visalia police after alleged bank robbery. Here is what officers know

Visalia police fatally shot a man who allegedly robbed a bank then pointed a gun at officers twice late Wednesday morning, Chief Jason Salazar said.

According to Salazar, officers were responding to a bank robbery at Tri Counties Bank around 11:35 a.m. at 509 S. Pinkham St. in Visalia.

Bank tellers told officers that the man came into the branch and said he had a gun, then took money and fled in a gray Chevrolet truck.

Witnesses told officers the man had a vehicle with its tailgate down, covering the license plate.

As police were responding to the robbery, an officer traveling on Sante Fe and Walnut saw a vehicle matching the description and pulled behind it.

Three officers initiated the traffic stop and gave commands, Salazar said.

The man got out of the vehicle and turned and faced the officers, Salazar said, at which time officers saw a black gun in his possession.

Salazar said the man moved the gun towards the officers’ direction and several rounds were fired by the officers.

The man was struck and fell to the ground besides his truck.

But the man still had the gun in his possession, Salazar said.

Officers gave him multiple commands to let go of the gun.

Additional officers arrived, including a hostage negotiator. Officers continued to give the man more commands.

“At one point, the suspect picked up the gun again and pulled it up towards the air and additional shots were fired by the officers,” Salazar said. “The suspect continued to hold onto the gun and he was still moving at that point. They continued to give him commands to drop the firearm, but he would not let go of it. At some point, he moved the firearm towards the officers, at which time additional shots were fired.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The six officers involved in the shooting each have between 16 and 28 years of police service, Salazar said.