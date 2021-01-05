Fresno man charged in suspected alcohol-related fatal crash on Highway 168

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges Tuesday afternoon against a Fresno man suspected in a fatal drunk driving crash on Highway 168.

The driver, 31-year-old Joey Barron, was charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol causing great bodily injury, driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury and driving with a suspended license.

The crash happened on Highway 168, near the Shields Avenue off-ramp early Saturday morning when Barron lost control of his vehicle, veered onto the shoulder of the highway and it rolled.

The passenger, identified as 30-year-old Andres Romero, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barron was arrested by CHP officers on suspicion of driving under the influence. He remains in Fresno County jail.

The DA’s office said Barron had a prior conviction for an alcohol-related driving offense.

If convicted, Barron faces up to 15 years to life in prison.

His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.