Clovis man contacted undercover detective attempting to meet, rape girls, sheriff says

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is urging parents to be vigilant when using social media and other online outlets following the arrest of a 28-year old Clovis man.

Anthony Hale-Rodriguez was arrested at an apartment complex in Clovis on Tuesday on charges of distributing pornography to a minor and arranging to meet with a minor to engage in sex.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hale-Rodriguez unknowingly contacted an undercover detective when he “expressed a desire to rape young girls.” He also made requests to meet with them in person, the sheriff’s office said.

Hale-Rodriguez is 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, the sheriff’s office said.

The detective had been monitoring social media platforms as part of the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, working with the federal Homeland Security Investigations.

A search of Hale-Rodriguez’s home found electronic devices, which will be analyzed for illegal material, along with some firearms, the sheriff’s office said. Hale-Rodriguez was booked into the Fresno County Jail with bail set at $65,000.

Online predators often pretend to be someone else in order to take advantage of their victims, the sheriff’s office said. Parents should monitor what websites and apps their children use. They should also and keep an open dialog and teach children to be wary of the people they meet online or via social media.

Suspicious behavior should be reported t law enforcement immediately. A cyber tip can be filed through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at report.cybertip.org.