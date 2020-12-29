DUI suspect leads Clovis police on chase and rams cruiser before being subdued by K-9

A reckless driver was arrested in Clovis with the help of a K-9 after the suspect rammed a squad car and assaulted an officer.

On Sunday night just before midnight, officers received reports of a Dodge Ram truck driving in reverse and swerving on Highway 168 near Bullard Avenue.

Soon after, police near Sunnyside Avenue and Fifth Street found a truck matching the description driving with its driver-side door open. The officer attempted to pull over the truck but the driver sped away, leading to a chase.

After officers attempted a PIT maneuver on the truck near Armstrong and Shields avenues, the driver then intentionally rammed his vehicle into a squad car.

Officers then attempted to arrest the driver, who resisted and bit an officer. The suspect, identified as Nicholis White, 42, of Clovis, was taken into custody with the assistance of a K-9.

White faces several felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a peace officer, evading, and DUI with drugs or alcohol. He was to be booked into Fresno County Jail after being treated at a local hospital.

Two Clovis officers were treated and released after the incident.