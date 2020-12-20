Fresno Bee Logo
Man shot early Sunday in Central Fresno. What police know.

Fresno police are trying to sort out a shooting that took place early Sunday morning at North West and East Shields Avenues, near an open doughnut shop, in central Fresno.

Officers went to the intersection at 6 a.m. after the department’s ShotSpotter system recorded a gunshot in the area. Sgt. Ray Villalvazo said officers found a wounded 25-year-old man. It appeared he was shot by a small-caliber weapon and the bullet went through his forearm. Villalvazo said officers were having difficulty obtaining information from the victim about what happened. He was taken by ambulance to Community Regional Medical Center with a non-life threatening wound.

Jim Guy
