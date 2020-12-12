Coronavirus update: Fresno’s deadliest week, ICU bed crisis, and local businesses fined

New coronavirus infections, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to climb in the central San Joaquin Valley, with Fresno County experiencing its deadliest week yet since the pandemic began.

Thirty-six people with COVID-19 died over the past week in Fresno County. Public health officials announced 28 of those deaths Friday.

There were 1,375 new coronavirus cases reported Friday in the Valley from Merced to Tulare counties.

Almost 103,000 people have been infected, and 1,285 have died from the virus in the six-county region since the first coronavirus cases were reported.

Around 1.5 million people in California have been infected with coronavirus since the pandemic began, and more than 20,600 people have died.

Few ICU beds in California’s Central Valley as coronavirus cases grow

Dwindling intensive care unit beds are a major concern and motivator behind Gov. Gavin Newsom reinstating regional stay-home orders.

Only five other California counties have more hospitalized coronavirus patients than Fresno County. State data shows 472 COVID-19 patients in Fresno County hospitals, with just 11 ICU beds available as of Thursday. Madera and Kings counties each had five available ICU beds, Tulare County had 10, and Merced County had six. Mariposa County doesn’t have ICU beds.

Valleywide, hospitals were treating 755 people with coronavirus on Thursday. Forty-six other patients with suspected cases of COVID-19 were also hospitalized.

Infections and deaths within skilled nursing facilities in the Valley also continue to grow. The majority of nursing homes reported new cases over the past couple of weeks, including two large outbreaks in Fresno, accounting for around 300 new cases.

Some good news may be on the horizon: California expects to receive its first doses of the coronavirus vaccine by early next week that will be distributed to hospitals and health care workers.

Fresno business concerns during the pandemic

As more restrictions return to combat the virus, frustrations among some business owners are also mounting. The Fresno Chamber of Commerce asked the state to offer a “fact-based, data-driven and consistent approach” to pandemic restrictions during a news conference Friday.

State Sen. Andreas Borgeas recently introduced the Keep California Working Act (SB 74) that would invest $2.6 billion in grants to small businesses affected by the pandemic.

Fresno code enforcement has issued some citations to businesses for allegedly failing to comply with an emergency order aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus, including $14,000 in fines to Pumpkin Planet and at least $6,750 at the Waffle Shop.

The new stay-home restrictions for non-essential services have also put some things on hold, including a planned opening this week for Quail State, Fresno’s first rooftop bar.