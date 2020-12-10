Student arrested after holding Fresno City College instructor hostage at gunpoint

A Fresno City College student was taken into custody Thursday morning after he held a former instructor hostage at gunpoint in her central Fresno home, police reported.

A retired deputy sheriff who lived nearby interceded with his own firearm before police could arrive to resolve the situation.

The dramatic rescue of the unidentified woman began about 9 a.m. near North Millbrook and East Redlands avenues.

Fresno Police Capt. Tom Rowe said the suspect, estimated to be in his 40s or 50s, was a former student of the instructor, who was not identified.

She had previously reported the student to a dean for some type of “inappropriate behavior,” Rowe added.

The suspect arrived at her home armed with a handgun and was holding her in the back yard when the deputy confronted him in an attempt to prevent the woman from being harmed. Police then arrived and were able to convince the man to surrender.

Rowe said the victim suffered some scratches and bite marks, in addition to emotional trauma.

The suspect did not identify himself to police, telling officers to “pound sand,” Rowe said.

This story will be updated.

