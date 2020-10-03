Fresno businessman facing state child pornography charges now in federal clutches

Todd Mumma, 57, of Fresno is facing child pornography manufacturing charges. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

Fresno businessman Todd Mumma has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of child pornography and exploitation of a minor.

Mumma, 57, was arrested Thursday at his northwest Fresno home and will remain at the Fresno County Jail until his detention hearing on Monday.

Mumma is the owner of Select Business Systems, a technology solutions provider.

His lawyer, Dan Bacon, said Mumma denies the allegations and wonders why his client is being charged in federal court when a similar case exists in Fresno County Superior Court.

Mumma pleaded not guilty on July 14 to charges of possession/control of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a child and possession of an assault weapon.

”My client has been making all of his appearances, cooperating fully, and we’ve been preparing his defense,” Bacon said. “Now, he is in custody. And we have to go to federal court and start all over again.”

Jerry Stanley, spokesman for the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, said Friday that the state charges will likely be dismissed without prejudice.

The allegations against Mumma stem from an investigation by the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that includes Homeland Security Investigations and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Mumma used hidden digital video recording devices in his home to create sexually explicit images of a minor.

He edited recordings on a computer and then transferred selected images onto a cellphone where the images were stored in a password‑protected application.

Forensic review of devices seized with a search warrant revealed images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct that had been downloaded onto a computer, federal officials say.

If convicted, Mumma faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor charge and a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison for the receipt of child pornography and a fine of up to $250,000 for both counts.