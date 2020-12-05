Gunfire at intersection of Fresno highways 99 and 180 leaves one driver critically hurt

A man was shot and critically injured while driving along a Fresno highway Saturday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP spokesman Mike Salas, Fresno police received a ShotSpotter notification at 3:15 p.m., near the area of Highway 180 and Blackstone Avenue. ShotSpotter is an electronic monitoring system that alerts police to the sound of gunfire and directs them to the general location where the shots were recorded.

A call from Community Regional Medical Center then confirmed the arrival of a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man, who was not immediately identified beyond his age, was in surgery and listed in critical condition.

The victim was said to have been driving, with a passenger, in a Nissan Altima heading south on Highway 99. He was about to transition to eastbound Highway 180 when another Altima pulled alongside and fired several shots into the car.

It was unclear if the man drove himself to the hospital or if the passenger took over behind the wheel. The passenger was not hurt.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Even as the investigation continued, investigators said they believe the shooting may be gang related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP at 559-262-0400.