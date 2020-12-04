Crime
Coalinga men engage in shootout on camera, wind up in same hospital
Two men who got into a gunfight captured on video surveillance are being treated at Community Regional Medical Center, police in Coalinga reported.
The incident took place at a shopping center in the western Fresno County city Thursay night about 6 p.m. A Coalinga officer was in the area of Elm Avenue and Polk Street when he heard gunshots. It turned out that two men were firing at one another near a storefront. One of the men ran from the scene and the second sped away in a car, which officers stopped nearby. The driver was wounded in the groin area, and was rushed to CRMC. While officers were at the hospital, the second man arrived with a wound to the upper torso.
Police did not report what charges the two might face, or if it was a case of self-defense on the part of one of the men.
This story will be updated.
Comments