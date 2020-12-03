Gunman in Mercedes fires on car during chase in central Fresno. What police know

Fresno police are searching for a black Mercedes after the vehicle was involved in a shooting as the driver chased another car near North West and West Ashlan avenues Thursday morning.

The shots were fired as other drivers were sitting in their cars at a nearby McDonald’s drive-thru lane about 9:30 a.m. Sgt. Bob Reynolds said at least four rounds were fired. Police blocked westbound Ashlan while they scoured the area for shell casings.

Initial reports were that the Mercedes driver was pursuing a silver Toyota or Lexus as a hoodie-clad gunman fired on the other vehicle from the back seat of the Mercedes. It was not known if anyone in the other car, or anyone on the street was hit by the gunfire.