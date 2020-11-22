Woman stabbed in apartment near Fresno State. Where does investigation stand?

A crew filming a commercial in the Marina district of San Francisco lost $54,000 in camera gear and other equipment to armed robbers, police say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman was in critical condition after a stabbing Sunday evening inside an apartment just north of Fresno State.

Fresno police were called to the Cedar Tree Apartments near Cedar and Roberts avenues just before 7 p.m., Lt. Andre Benson said. Officers found the woman stabbed multiple times in the chest and face. She was rushed to a hospital.

Benson said a person of interest was being questioned and detectives were seeking witnesses and looking at surveillance video. No other details were immediately available.