Woman stabbed in apartment near Fresno State. Where does investigation stand?

A woman was in critical condition after a stabbing Sunday evening inside an apartment just north of Fresno State.

Fresno police were called to the Cedar Tree Apartments near Cedar and Roberts avenues just before 7 p.m., Lt. Andre Benson said. Officers found the woman stabbed multiple times in the chest and face. She was rushed to a hospital.

Benson said a person of interest was being questioned and detectives were seeking witnesses and looking at surveillance video. No other details were immediately available.

