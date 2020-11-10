Jury reaches verdict in murder trial of Fresno man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

A Fresno County jury on Monday found Victor Dominguez-Gomez guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 21-year-old former girlfriend.

The jury deliberated about a day and a half before finding Dominguez-Gomez, 23, not guilty of first degree murder, but guilty on second degree murder for the killing Rocio Medina Gomez on July 15, 2017. He was also found not guilty of assault with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutor Deborah Miller presented a case of a young woman who tried to end an abusive relationship with a boyfriend who didn’t want to let her go.

During the two-week trial, the victim’s brother, Jose Medina Gomez, testified that he witnessed Dominguez-Gomez stab his sister repeatedly with a kitchen knife. The coroner’s report showed she was stabbed 10 times.

Gomez testified that his sister’s ex-boyfriend came after him with the knife and tried to stab him. But the jury did not find him guilty of assault with a deadly weapon.

Defense attorney Philip Billington told the jury that his client was trying to defend himself against Gomez and accidentally stabbed Rocio Gomez.

Dominguez-Gomez will be sentenced on Dec. 15. He faces 16-years to life in prison.