Driver faces DUI, manslaughter charges in fatal Highway 41 crash in Fresno, CHP says

A man died after a crash involving an alleged drunk driver on Highway 41 on Monday in northeast Fresno.

According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas, just before 12:30 p.m. Brianne Broom and a passenger were driving a Ford Focus going south on Highway 41 just south of Shaw Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Broom lost control of the vehicle, causing her to drive onto the right dirt embankment and overturning the car.

The passenger was ejected and into the embankment. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Broom suffered minor injuries and was placed under arrest on suspicion of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Investigators have not identified the man killed in thw collision.