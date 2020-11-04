Crime
Tulare police on the hunt for 23-year-old woman suspected of killing 55-year-old man
A young woman suspected of killing a man inside his home is wanted by the Tulare Police Department.
The victim, identified as 55-year-old John Albers, was found Sunday afternoon inside his home at the 200 block of East Jackson with severe trauma and was pronounced dead.
Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Alicia Adriana Espinosa, who has ties to Tulare, Visalia, Las Vegas and Henderson, Nev.
She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches and 110 pounds, and frequently changes her hair color and sometimes wear wigs.
Police believe she’s driving a white 2017 Nissan Sentra with California license plate number 7XTU329 and may have fled to Southern California or Nevada.
Anyone with information is asked to call detective Art Cabello at 559-685-2300 extension 2149.
