Man says he shot attempted home invader in Fresno; sheriff investigating justification

Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting early Wednesday that initially appeared to involve the wounding of a burglary suspect by a homeowner in east-central Fresno.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Tony Botti said the suspect was taken to the hospital with several bullet wounds, to the arm and the back, from a small caliber weapon.

The resident, who lived near the 4700 block of East Clinton Avenue, told deputies that the suspect may be the same person who tried to break into his home last week.

When he believed the person was back, the resident and the suspect became involved in some type of altercation outside the home, Botti said. The suspect fled during the incident, and deputies encountered him nearby.

Botti said the case may be turned over the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office to determine if the shooting was justified.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.