Fresno man accused of killing older brother over vineyard faces suit by sister-in-law

A Fresno County man accused of killing his brother in a dispute over 40 acres of grapes now faces a wrongful death suit filed by his brother’s wife and family.

Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives said Norman Vulich, 57, was arrested and charged with murder on Oct. 23 for allegedly shooting and killing his older brother, 68-year-old Jerry Vulich. The shooting took place on the family’s property near Manning and Fruit avenues, just southwest of Easton.

Ty Kharazi, attorney for Jerry Vulich’s family, said his clients are seeking financial damages from Norman Vulich for the death.

“Norman’s action in shooting and killing Jerry was not in self-defense and he has no other defense for his conduct,” the lawsuit states. “Moreover, Norman’s conduct has resulted in the infliction of serious emotional distress, loss of society, companionship, love and affection which is denied to plaintiffs because of the murder of Jerry Vulich by Norman.”

Kharazi alleges Norman Vulich was upset with his brother over his decision to remove about 40 acres of vineyard and replace it with a higher-value crop, like nuts.

The area where the Vulich’s live was once carpeted with grape vines, but that has changed over the years with new acres of almonds and pistachios being planted.

“The grapes weren’t doing so well and he wanted to replace them,” Kharazi said. “But his brother disagreed. He thought the grapes should always remain. It was like a sacred line.”

Kharazi said Jerry Vulich, owned the land, and lived nearby with his family. Norman Vulich was living in a house on the property. He was not married.

The rift between the two brothers split wide open after Jerry Vulich bulldozed several rows of the vineyard. A day or two later, Norman Vulich confronted his older brother outside of a barn on the property and shot him with a shotgun, Kharazi said.

When deputies arrived, they found Norman Vulich, walking along the road. He was detained as deputies searched the property. They found Jerry Vulich, lying on the ground behind the a barn. He was dead, deputies said.

The civil lawsuit is also asking a judge to remove any rights Norman Vulich has to his home on the property. Norman Vulich acquired the house from his older brother after their mother passed away.

Kharazi said Jerry Vulich’s widow intends to sell the home and use the proceeds to live on. Her husband was the family’s sole provider.

In his criminal case, Norman Vulich is expected to be arraigned on Friday in Dept. 30. He is represented by public defender Jason Sorensen who could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

He remains in jail with bail set at $1.5 million.