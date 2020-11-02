Porterville girl killed when DUI driver slams into room where child was sleeping, police say

A Porterville girl died after she was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno early Sunday when a suspected DUI driver slammed into the room where she was sleeping, police report.

Alexis Mendoza , 19, was booked in felony drunken driving charges after the incident, that took place in the 1000 block of West Tomah Avenue about 3:41 a.m. Police reported that Mendoza failed to negotiate a turn while speeding and slammed into an apartment complex.

Mendoza was booked on a bail of $100,000. The identity of the child was not immediately released.