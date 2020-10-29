Slater’s 50/50 restaurant is almost open in Fresno. Here’s what you need to know

Slater’s 50/50 continues construction Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in Fresno. Located in Fashion Fair Mall, Slater’s 50/50 will focus on burgers, salads, appetizers and more. ezamora@fresnobee.com

When The Bee first broke the news that Slater’s 50/50 was coming to Fresno, the restaurant was months away from opening.

But now the former Anthropologie store at Fashion Fair has been transformed into a restaurant: The kitchen is almost finished, the lights made from beer kegs are hanging from the ceiling and the bar is ready to go.

No exact opening date has been set yet, but it plans to open before the end of the year, the company said Thursday.

The Bee got a sneak peek inside the building, including its unique walk-up window.

The restaurant took over about three-quarters of the former clothing store, leaving a smaller space for a potential future restaurant.

It is hiring nearly 80 people and can seat 250.

Slater’s has at least 10 other locations, most of them in California, including the first one in Anaheim Hills, along with San Diego and Riverside. It also has restaurants in Las Vegas, Dallas and Honolulu.

The food

The restaurant is known for burgers, bacon and beer.

The 50/50 in the name refers to its signature burger made with 50% bacon and 50% beef. Its extensive burger menu also features vegetarian, turkey, and bison burgers.

There are also creative burgers like the P.B. & Jellousy, which is a Black Canyon Angus beef patty, thick-cut bacon, natural peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun. You can add a scoop a vanilla ice cream.

It also serves wings, flatbreads, salads, loaded fries and a bacon flight appetizer dubbed “Pork-a-palooza.”

It will have 50 taps, along with wine and a full bar with specialty cocktails.

It can seat 40 people on a patio that faces the plaza in front of the mall’s main entrance.

And something new for this location? It has a walk-up window.

It faces the outdoor plaza and can be used for to-go food orders.

But it also handles two of Slater’s other specialties: espresso-based drinks and Las Vegas-style milkshakes.

The over-the-top milkshakes are loaded with toppings like candy and s’mores. The birthday shake has a cupcake, a Twinkie and sparklers on top.