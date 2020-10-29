Tulare Western basketball coach arrested on suspicion of sex with a minor, police say

A Tulare Western assistant girls basketball coach has been arrested on suspicion of having sex with a minor, the Tulare Police Department said.

Alec Andrue Denney, 25, of Tulare was arrested Wednesday, the police department announced Thursday morning.

Authorities said a Tulare Police Department school resources officer was notified Wednesday of a possible inappropriate relationship between an assistant girls basketball coach and a student at Tulare Western.

Denney was arrested without incident and suggested charges include oral copulation of a minor under 16 years old, sex with a minor, digital penetration and sexual battery by restraint, police said.

He was booked into Tulare County jail, with bail set at $1.385 million.

Police said Denney is an “at-will,” walk-on coach and not a teacher in the school district.

Tulare Joint Union School District said it takes the “allegations very seriously” and that the district will continue “working with the Tulare Police Department as they investigate this matter.”

The district said Denney is also a walk-on boys basketball coach.