Fresno man who was out on bail is arrested again on suspicion of rape, child molestation
A Fresno man was booked Tuesday on alleged rape and child molestation — his second arrest in almost two months for similar charges of child abuse.
Detectives learned during a recent investigation that Christopher Contreras, 36, was responsible for raping a 15-year-old girl, according to deputies.
He was arrested Tuesday at his home after deputies served a search warrant.
Contreras also is charged with arranging to meet with a minor to engage in sex, and committing a felony while out on bail.
Authorities seized electronic devices, which will be analyzed.
Back in July, a sexual predator sting operation led to Contreras’ first arrest.
Contreras was 1 of 34 alleged sexual child abusers arrested during the undercover operation “COVID ChatDown,” conducted by the Internet Crimes Against Children.
Their faces were shown during a news conference by Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims, who announced the arrests made during the operation.
Contreras, however, spent less than a day in jail and posted bond on Aug. 1 that totaled $1,000, according to deputies.
His current bail is set at $1,075,000, according to the Fresno County jail log.
Anyone with information on Contreras is asked to report to Sgt. Chad Stokes at 559-600-8144, Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 and can remain anonymous.
