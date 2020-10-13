Fresno man who was out on bail is arrested again on suspicion of rape, child molestation

A Fresno man was booked Tuesday on alleged rape and child molestation — his second arrest in almost two months for similar charges of child abuse.

Detectives learned during a recent investigation that Christopher Contreras, 36, was responsible for raping a 15-year-old girl, according to deputies.

He was arrested Tuesday at his home after deputies served a search warrant.

Contreras also is charged with arranging to meet with a minor to engage in sex, and committing a felony while out on bail.

Authorities seized electronic devices, which will be analyzed.

Back in July, a sexual predator sting operation led to Contreras’ first arrest.

Contreras was 1 of 34 alleged sexual child abusers arrested during the undercover operation “COVID ChatDown,” conducted by the Internet Crimes Against Children.

Their faces were shown during a news conference by Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims, who announced the arrests made during the operation.

Contreras, however, spent less than a day in jail and posted bond on Aug. 1 that totaled $1,000, according to deputies.

His current bail is set at $1,075,000, according to the Fresno County jail log.

Anyone with information on Contreras is asked to report to Sgt. Chad Stokes at 559-600-8144, Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 and can remain anonymous.