Man held in burning of pro-Trump haystack near Dinuba

A haystack covered with pro-Donald Trump signs was destroyed on Oct. 10 near Dinuba. Tulare County Sheriff's Office

A Tulare County man is being held without bail in the suspected arson of a massive haystack with pro-Donald Trump signs on Oct. 10 near Dinuba.

He was identified s Adan Aguilar, 43, of the small Tulare County hamlet of New London.

Ashlie Ritchie, a spokeswoman for the sheriff, said deputies went to the area of Avenue 385 and Road 80 on Oct. 10, where the haystack was on fire, two weeks after it had been set alight in an apparent arson attempt Two days later, on Oct. 12, deputies were interviewing witnesses t the scene when Aguilar drove by. Deputies pursued Aguilar, and arrested him on unrelated charges.

Monday, detectives submitted their investigation to the Tulare County District Attorney, and charges of arson and arson during a state of emergency were filed. Aguilar was booked on the charges without the possibility of being released on bond. He will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon,

District Attorney Tim Ward said that Aguilar also faces charges of felony child abuse, violation of a court order, criminal threats and felony evading He has a criminal history that includes second-degree murder in a Nevada case.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives at 800-808-0488.