Trump, Devin Nunes campaign signs burn in Dinuba as arson is suspected

A second incident in which campaign signs for President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, were set ablaze in Dinuba is under investigation as a possible arson, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, deputies and the Tulane County Fire Department were called to Road 80 and Avenue 384. They found a large hay stack on fire as well as a number of signs for the Trump-Pence presidential campaign and Nunes’ bid for another term as the representative for the 22nd Congressional District.

Evidence indicated the fire was started on purpose. It is the second fire at that location in less than two weeks, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release, both believed to be arson.

Details on the evidence were not released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

Nunes has served in Congress since 2003. He routinely won reelection by 30 percentage points until 2018, when his reputation as an ally and fierce defender of the president generated national interest in his campaign and fueled a challenge from Democrat Andrew Janz that came within five percentage points of unseating the incumbent.

The Democratic challenger in 2020 is Phil Arballo, a financial adviser who lives in Fresno.

McClatchy’s Kate Irby contributed to this report.