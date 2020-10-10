Dinuba man faces life in prison after verdict in child molestation case with four victims

Getty Images/Creatas RF

A Dinuba man faces a life prison sentence next month after he was found guilty of child molestation in a case that involved four young girls, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said.

Jurors this week found Victor Hugo Becerra, 37, guilty of three counts of oral copulation and one count of digital penetration of a minor under 10, as well as 15 counts of committing a lewd act on a child under 14 and one count of dissuading a witness.

The jury, which heard the case in the Visalia division of Tulare County Superior Court, found true the special allegation of substantial sexual conduct and that the crimes were committed against multiple victims.

▪ The assault on victim No. 1, an 11-year-old girl, occurred between June 18, 2009, and June 17, 2010.

▪ Lewd acts against victim No. 2 occurred sometime from April 3, 2008, to April 2, 2013, when the girl was between 7 and 11 years of age.

▪ The third victim, a 10-year-old at the time, was assaulted between Aug. 28, 2009 and Aug. 27, 2010.

▪ The fourth victim was between 12 and 13 when she was assaulted sometime from May 24, 2007, to May 23, 2009. The conviction for dissuading a witness was based on a March 26, 2019, incident when Becerra attempted to stop the girl from testifying for the prosecution, the District Attorney’s Office stated.

All of the sexual assaults occurred in Dinuba, prosecutors said.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 5 in Superior Court, with Becerra facing life in state prison.

Becerra will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

