Crime
Woman stable after overnight shooting near downtown Fresno
A woman was wounded by a shooter lying in wait near downtown Fresno late Monday night, Fresno police reported.
The shooting was reported about 11 p.m. near East McKenzie Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Sgt. Jeff La Blue said the victim and a man were outside a residence when the shot was fired. The wound grazed the woman’s face, and she was rushed to a hospital.
It was not known whether the shooting was gang-related, but that is under investigation.
